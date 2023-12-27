Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,774,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 48,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

