Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $67.87

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

