Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $50.66

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,785. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Match Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Match Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

