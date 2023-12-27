Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Angi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Angi by 73.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.83. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Angi will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

