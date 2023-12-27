APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

