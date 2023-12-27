Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 3.3%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.89 and last traded at $30.06. 59,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 307,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APGE. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

