Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 455,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,944,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

