Arcataur Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,761 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,787. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

