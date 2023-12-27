Arcataur Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

