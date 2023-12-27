Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.59 and last traded at $118.59, with a volume of 43252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Ares Management Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,510 over the last three months. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 624.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

