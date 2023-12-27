ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

