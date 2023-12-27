ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,332,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $437.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.33 and its 200 day moving average is $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

