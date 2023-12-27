Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Cut by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 3.5% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,144. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.84 and a 200-day moving average of $228.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

