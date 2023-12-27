AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after buying an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after purchasing an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

