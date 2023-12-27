Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.48 or 0.00021978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $139.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.79 or 0.99992288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012147 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010650 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00192426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,489,056 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.43519696 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $208,258,188.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

