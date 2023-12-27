Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 292,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

