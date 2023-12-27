Ballast Inc. Has $771,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ballast Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $296.08 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $298.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.27.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

