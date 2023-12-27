Ballast Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

