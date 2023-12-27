Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVAGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

