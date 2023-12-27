Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.