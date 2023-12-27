Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after acquiring an additional 272,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,345,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,313,000 after buying an additional 195,513 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

