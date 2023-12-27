Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.38

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$131.84, with a volume of 320476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.42.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.73.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3071834 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

