Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

