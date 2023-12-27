Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
