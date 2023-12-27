Beldex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $275.86 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.42 or 0.05343770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00103351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,922,855,748 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,115,748 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

