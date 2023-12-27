Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404,079.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

