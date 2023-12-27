Binance USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $62.47 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,011,014,687 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance USD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars.
