BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
