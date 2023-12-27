Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 0.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,469,932 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 345,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.