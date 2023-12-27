BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

