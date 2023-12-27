BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $237.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $335.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

