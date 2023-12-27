BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.