BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 40,148 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 967,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.