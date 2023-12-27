BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

