Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.13

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.13 and last traded at $89.60, with a volume of 21826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4,893.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,081,000 after buying an additional 594,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $19,268,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,442,000 after purchasing an additional 331,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 77.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,559,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.