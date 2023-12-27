Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Target Price at $22.14

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Alphatec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.