Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Price Target at $43.63

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.59. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 38.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 898,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,861,000 after buying an additional 250,130 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 78.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 509,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.