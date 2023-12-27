Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $527.94

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $527.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $591.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $593.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.55 and its 200 day moving average is $495.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

