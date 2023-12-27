Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 594,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,823,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

