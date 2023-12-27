Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.79%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

