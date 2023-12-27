BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

