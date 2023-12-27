Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Buys 23,238 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,246,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,646,000 after purchasing an additional 531,528 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,820,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,862 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

