Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Sells 700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.8% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

