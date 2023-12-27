Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.84. 4,521,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

