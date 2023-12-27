Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,088 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,953,000 after buying an additional 209,968 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,377. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.