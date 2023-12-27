Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 53,213 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 681,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.79% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 932,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,882. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

