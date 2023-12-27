Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,569,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $173.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,575. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

