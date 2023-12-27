Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $24.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

