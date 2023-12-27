Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

