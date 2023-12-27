Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $475,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,831. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.