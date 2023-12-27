Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,303 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 2,083,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.