Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,303 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 2,083,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

