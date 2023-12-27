Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,342. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $102.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

