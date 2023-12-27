Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.64. 530,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,702. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

